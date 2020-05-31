TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TI Fluid Systems PLC (LON:TIFS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.75 ($2.79).

Several research firms recently commented on TIFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on TI Fluid Systems from GBX 140 ($1.84) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 191.40 ($2.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $930.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.47. TI Fluid Systems has a one year low of GBX 117.80 ($1.55) and a one year high of GBX 282 ($3.71). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 204.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of €0.06 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from TI Fluid Systems’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.