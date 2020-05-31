4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of 4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,938.33 ($38.65).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 4imprint Group to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,820 ($37.10) to GBX 2,215 ($29.14) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,320 ($30.52) on Friday. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,067.31 ($14.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,991.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,714.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.05 million and a P/E ratio of 15.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a GBX 46.16 ($0.61) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from 4imprint Group’s previous dividend of $20.52. 4imprint Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

In other 4imprint Group news, insider Paul Moody acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,170 ($28.55) per share, for a total transaction of £97,650 ($128,453.04).

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

