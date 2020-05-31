OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of OMV in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered OMV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of OMV stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. OMV has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

