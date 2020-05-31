Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Coats Group PLC (LON:COA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 76.25 ($1.00).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COA shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coats Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 69 ($0.91) to GBX 62 ($0.82) in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

Coats Group stock opened at GBX 53.90 ($0.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61. The company has a market capitalization of $779.42 million and a PE ratio of 8.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.75. Coats Group has a twelve month low of GBX 35.90 ($0.47) and a twelve month high of GBX 84 ($1.10).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Coats Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. Coats Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.15%.

In related news, insider David Gosnell purchased 173,410 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28). Also, insider Anne Fahy purchased 10,000 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,708.76). Insiders have purchased 383,410 shares of company stock worth $22,394,370 in the last quarter.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

