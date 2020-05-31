Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS BDRFY opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

