Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Woori Financial Group Inc (NYSE:WF) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $31.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Woori Financial Group an industry rank of 138 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong sell” rating on shares of Woori Financial Group in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Woori Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

NYSE WF opened at $22.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Woori Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WF. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

