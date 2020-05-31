Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $32.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Shinhan Financial Group an industry rank of 138 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th.

SHG stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $39.74.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 57,768 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 767,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,881,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 177,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 47,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 74.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 66,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

