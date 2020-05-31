Zacks: Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $4.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limbach an industry rank of 154 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Brian Pratt bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 543,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,981,890 over the last 90 days. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limbach stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,361 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.50% of Limbach as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.88% of the company’s stock.

Limbach stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of -12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Limbach has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44.

Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

