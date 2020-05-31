Analysts Expect Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Post $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Jiayin Group’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $2.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jiayin Group an industry rank of 33 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JFIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Roth Capital lowered Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jiayin Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 million and a P/E ratio of 1.36. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jiayin Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

