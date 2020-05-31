Brokerages Anticipate UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $50.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.20 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned UFP Technologies an industry rank of 83 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPT. ValuEngine raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. UFP Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.80 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $333.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.78.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $48.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Kozin sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $227,213.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,222.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

