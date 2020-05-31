UBS Group AG Sells 88,223 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT)

UBS Group AG cut its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 88,223 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.62% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MQT opened at $12.46 on Friday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

