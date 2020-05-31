Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 22.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

TR opened at $35.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.