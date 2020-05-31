Desjardins Begins Coverage on Fiore Gold (OTCMKTS:FIOGF)

Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Fiore Gold (OTCMKTS:FIOGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Fiore Gold stock opened at $0.77 on Thursday. Fiore Gold has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.80.
About Fiore Gold
