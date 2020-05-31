FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded FIRSTGROUP/ADR from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGROY opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

