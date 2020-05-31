Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Enel S.p.A. ADS (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Enel S.p.A. ADS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENLAY opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Enel S.p.A. ADS has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

About Enel S.p.A. ADS

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

