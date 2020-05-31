DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $219.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DSRLF. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of DiaSorin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $190.00 on Thursday. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $114.50 and a 1-year high of $217.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

