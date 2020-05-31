Investec Downgrades 3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to Hold

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

CYBBF opened at $0.86 on Friday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

3i Group Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It also offers online and mobile banking, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

UBS Group AG Sells 88,223 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc.
UBS Group AG Sells 88,223 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc.
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
Desjardins Begins Coverage on Fiore Gold
Desjardins Begins Coverage on Fiore Gold
FIRSTGROUP/ADR Raised to “Buy” at HSBC
FIRSTGROUP/ADR Raised to “Buy” at HSBC
Enel S.p.A. ADS Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America
Enel S.p.A. ADS Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America
DiaSorin Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research
DiaSorin Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report