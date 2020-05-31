Investec Downgrades 3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) to Hold

3i Group (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Get 3i Group alerts:

CYBBF opened at $0.86 on Friday. 3i Group has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.55.

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It also offers online and mobile banking, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 3i Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3i Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.