Continental’s (CTTAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Continental in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Continental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Continental in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of Continental stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Continental has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.