Canaccord Genuity Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 133.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cresco Labs from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $4.92 on Friday. Cresco Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Cresco Labs Inc cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flower, vape pens, and various forms of extracts under the cresco and Reserve brands; precisely-dosed and non-combustible products, including tinctures, capsules, salves, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand; culinary-backed and cannabis-infused edibles under the Mindy's Artisanal brand; and fruity confections under the Mindy's Kitchen brand.

