CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

COIHY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised CRODA INTL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of CRODA INTL PLC/ADR stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This is an increase from CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. CRODA INTL PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.76%.

About CRODA INTL PLC/ADR

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

