Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Shares Gap Down to $8.76

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $8.76. Ruth’s Hospitality Group shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 2,571,300 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $250.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 187,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

