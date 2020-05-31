Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Shares Gap Down to $15.34

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.02, but opened at $15.34. Aurora Cannabis shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 10,711,614 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACB shares. Desjardins raised shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Eight Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 3.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,337,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 385,432 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 64,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 694.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,803 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

