Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Gap Down to $16.37

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.82, but opened at $16.37. Capri shares last traded at $16.37, with a volume of 4,329,800 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPRI. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Capri from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Capri from $33.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Capri in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Capri by 657.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

