PVH (NYSE:PVH) Shares Gap Down to $49.56

PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.68, but opened at $49.56. PVH shares last traded at $45.47, with a volume of 7,481,841 shares trading hands.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

Get PVH alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,366,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $239,640,000 after buying an additional 1,388,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,185,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,753,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in PVH by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 812,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after buying an additional 406,182 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in PVH by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,462,000 after buying an additional 377,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.