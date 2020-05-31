Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Down to $23.45

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.92, but opened at $23.45. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $21.34, with a volume of 17,190,789 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

In other news, Chairman Jochen Zeitz acquired 97,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.26 per share, with a total value of $2,080,291.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 97,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,291. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 910.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

