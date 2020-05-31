Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Down to $2.80

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $2.80. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 1,370,600 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $242.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). On average, research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $13,201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 262,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 115,518 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,255,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after buying an additional 53,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

