Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide alerts:

Shares of ETO opened at $20.94 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.