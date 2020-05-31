Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 105.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.50% of Artesian Resources worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 18.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Artesian Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Artesian Resources by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Artesian Resources by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Artesian Resources by 80.4% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 115,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 51,324 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARTNA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Artesian Resources in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

ARTNA opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Artesian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.30. The company has a market cap of $326.13 million, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of -0.07.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.2496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $118,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,250 shares in the company, valued at $852,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,930 shares of company stock valued at $244,409 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

