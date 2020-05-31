UBS Group AG Sells 40,240 Shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) by 36.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of ABM Industries worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in ABM Industries by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised ABM Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ABM Industries from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Sidoti downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded ABM Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

In other ABM Industries news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $30.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.53. ABM Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.79 and a twelve month high of $42.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABM Industries, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

