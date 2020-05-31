UBS Group AG Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 7,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $302,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,276 shares of company stock worth $1,531,126. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RBA opened at $43.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

