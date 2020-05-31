UBS Group AG Sells 12,723 Shares of Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,723 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.22% of Nuveen NY Municipal Value worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 347.8% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Nuveen NY Municipal Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen NY Municipal Value during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen NY Municipal Value during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen NY Municipal Value by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen NY Municipal Value alerts:

NYSE:NNY opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.93. Nuveen NY Municipal Value has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

Nuveen NY Municipal Value Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen NY Municipal Value (NYSE:NNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NY Municipal Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.