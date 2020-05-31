UBS Group AG Has $1.77 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 41,872 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,453,000. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $23,761,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,243,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,212 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the fourth quarter worth $19,483,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,085,000 after acquiring an additional 177,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.54. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $78.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.46 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue was up 124.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

See Also: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.