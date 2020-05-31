UBS Group AG Sells 373,333 Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) by 54.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

In other news, Director Richard Ruben acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $99,984.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,580.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 33,845 shares of company stock worth $243,145. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OCSI stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $176.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 120.43%. Research analysts forecast that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.11%.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

