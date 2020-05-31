UBS Group AG Acquires 39,442 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 47.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,442 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904,314 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 16,429.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,595,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,880 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,493,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,520,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,284.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares in the last quarter. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.01 and a quick ratio of 21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.41. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $21.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

