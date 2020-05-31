UBS Group AG Has $1.84 Million Stake in BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,831 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 46.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKT opened at $6.15 on Friday. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.0344 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

