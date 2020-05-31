UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,466,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942,324 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Waitr were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Waitr by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 114,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35,193 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Waitr in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its position in shares of Waitr by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 300,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Waitr by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. Waitr Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $227.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of -5.90.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Waitr had a negative net margin of 142.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.84 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Waitr from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.36.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

