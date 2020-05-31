Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 146.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 167.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $15,610,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth about $6,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Herc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $28.50 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The stock has a market cap of $851.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 52.46 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. Herc had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Herc’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

