UBS Group AG Lowers Stake in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 213,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 115,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 72.2% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,127 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 37.9% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 90,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 319,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

VSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Shares of VSH opened at $16.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.52. Vishay Intertechnology has a fifty-two week low of $11.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $612.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

