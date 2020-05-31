UBS Group AG Buys 57,851 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 69.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,851 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

DIV stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $24.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $19.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.