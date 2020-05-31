UBS Group AG Sells 37,592 Shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Posted by on May 31st, 2020

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,592 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,107,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

SDIV stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $18.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.27.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Latest News

