Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 170,657 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Edge Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $93.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 34.69%. On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.15.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 87 properties totaling 16.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

