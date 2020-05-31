UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 367,185 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCPC. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 275,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CFO Paul L. Davis bought 3,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajneesh Vig bought 10,000 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, with a total value of $83,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 59,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,522.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $165,040. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $10.20 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $574.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

