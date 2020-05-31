UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,325.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 120.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 59.5% during the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $142.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $190.19 on Friday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.58 and a 1 year high of $236.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.12. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.26). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

