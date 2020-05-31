UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 31.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,539 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,707,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,926,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,449,000 after purchasing an additional 157,053 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGRC. Sidoti upped their price objective on McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. McGrath RentCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $55.76 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.08 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

