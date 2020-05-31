UBS Group AG Sells 296 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Atrion worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Atrion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Atrion by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Atrion by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 65.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $641.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $658.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $687.44. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $579.00 and a 52 week high of $915.96.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $43.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

