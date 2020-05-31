UBS Group AG Buys 65,086 Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.46% of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 57.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $3,961,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of CMU opened at $4.12 on Friday. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from MFS High Yield Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.