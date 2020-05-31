Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 37.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.90% of Transcat worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 305.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Transcat by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transcat stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $188.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Equities analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

