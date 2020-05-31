Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,001 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.88% of Liberty Braves Group Series A worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $9,747,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $8,495,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 288,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Braves Group Series A news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 4,000 shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,720.00.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $30.16. The firm has a market cap of $234.72 million, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

