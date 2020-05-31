Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

May 31st, 2020

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Universal were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVV. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 876,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Universal by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57,192 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Universal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 28,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UVV stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Universal Corp has a one year low of $37.04 and a one year high of $63.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation engages in the supply of leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

