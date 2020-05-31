National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 137,064 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $424,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,023 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,242,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,902,000 after buying an additional 87,428 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,981,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,232,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,102,000 after buying an additional 27,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $41.97 on Friday. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.